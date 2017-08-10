Turkey orders detention of 35 people, including journalists

Turkish authorities on Thursday issued detention warrants for 35 people, including nine journalists, on suspicion of links to last July's attempted military coup, the state-run Anadolu news agency said.

The suspects, including the editor of the opposition Birgun newspaper Burak Ekici, were accused of "membership of an armed terrorist organisation", Anadolu said. It said police were carrying out raids at the suspects' addresses.

The suspects were believed to be users of ByLock, an encrypted messaging app the government says was used by the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen. Gulen, whom Ankara blames for orchestrating the abortive coup, has denied involvement in the attempted military takeover.