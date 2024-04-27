South Africa

Hunt for owner of Joburg warehouse after minerals worth R15m found

27 April 2024 - 09:47
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police found stolen minerals worth R15m at a warehouse in Joburg.
Police found stolen minerals worth R15m at a warehouse in Joburg.
Image: Supplied

A search is under way for the owner of a Joburg warehouse where police discovered stolen minerals worth about R15m.

The discovery was made on Wednesday by a police task team deployed to deal with the theft of minerals in the Richards Bay area and to dismantle the syndicate behind it.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe explained what happened in the latest bust.

“In the latest recovery, the task team traced Zircon and Chloride minerals at a warehouse in Johannesburg. The minerals were mined from Richards Bay Minerals (RBM, diverted from the Richards Bay Harbour and stored at a warehouse where they were being repackaged to be sold to international buyers.

“It's alleged that this syndicate would transport fake minerals to the harbour and divert the original minerals to Joburg. On Wednesday the team pounced on the warehouse and during a thorough search of the premises found the minerals.”

A case of theft has been opened and no arrests have been made, Mathe said.

She said this was the second discovery by the team. Last month, minerals were found at a warehouse in Durban.

“The driver of the truck and the owner of the warehouse have since been arrested,” she said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

KZN truck driver arrested with 'stolen minerals' worth R15.5m

Richards Bay special task team hailed for latest arrest
News
1 month ago

Police nab 32 illegal mining suspects in Limpopo, seize mining equipment

Police need to come down hard on illegal mining syndicates and kingpins, shut down the available markets and protect communities, says Limpopo police ...
News
3 months ago

Richards Bay Minerals: Crackdown on mining syndicates slashes theft by more than 80%

“We are starting to learn who the South African buyers and exporters are. The police task team will eventually reach these higher levels in the ...
News
9 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Popular actor arrested for child porn in ongoing SAPS and US crackdown South Africa
  2. Father gets life imprisonment for raping his son South Africa
  3. Police arrest two for kidnapping of dogwalker, 85, at popular Joburg park South Africa

Most read

  1. Travellers at Cape Town International Airport could be affected by e-hailing ... South Africa
  2. Lawyer absent after client's alibi dealt a blow in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial South Africa
  3. Former acting ASA CEO pays back the money to the SIU South Africa
  4. Popular actor arrested for child porn in ongoing SAPS and US crackdown South Africa
  5. Eight Nigerians who 'attacked' police in Kimberley to apply for bail on Tuesday South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Bring back Arthur Zwane to finish the season,’ says Chiefs legend Fani Madida: ...
'President has to intervene in Gupta extradition': Shamila Batohi