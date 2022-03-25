×

FREE TO READ | Supply Chain Management focuses on sustainability

Digital, AI and technological advancements are also set to drive this industry forward

25 March 2022 - 13:06
Sustainability looms large in every facet of business, including the supply chain.
Image: Sunday Times/123RF/karandaev

There is no doubt that local and global supply chains have been put through the wringer in the past two years, but the supply chain is nothing if not resilient, and it is beginning to rebound.

A key theme of this issue of Supply Chain Management is the sustainability of supply chains, from both an operational and environmental perspective.

We look at the role consultants play in building sustainable, visible supply chains and the skills needed to drive environmentally friendly practices. Technology will play a huge role in the bid to optimise supply chains. We also look at how tech can complement workers, improve materials handling and advance freight forwarding.

While sustainability is only going to become more important, the one thing this issue demonstrates better than anything else is that — as on so many occasions in the past — technology looks like being the saviour of an industry that has taken its fair share of knocks in recent times.

Rodney Weidemann

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

