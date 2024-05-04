South Africa

Sama condemns 'misinformation' about Covid-19 Omicron XBB variant

04 May 2024 - 10:17
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Respiratory syncytial virus is now at peak circulation, while influenza infections are starting to increase. Covid-19 is also continuing to circulate at low levels. Stock photo.
Respiratory syncytial virus is now at peak circulation, while influenza infections are starting to increase. Covid-19 is also continuing to circulate at low levels. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/milkos

The South African Medical Association (Sama) has condemned the spread of misinformation on social media platforms about the Covid-19 Omicron XBB variant.

Sama CEO Dr Mzulungile Theo Nodikida said this causes undue alarm and uncertainty among the public, particularly as the influenza season approaches.

“It is imperative for individuals to remain vigilant and discerning, disregarding malicious content that lacks credible sources. Contrary to these false claims, Covid-19 continues to circulate at relatively low levels across the country, reflecting trends observed globally.

“Moreover, it is crucial to emphasise that many individuals have developed immunity through vaccination or prior infection. The current strain or variant in circulation is reported to be less severe and less transmissible. While reassuring the public, Sama underscores the importance of daily protective measures, including rigorous hand hygiene and adherence to non-pharmaceutical interventions, to curb the spread of respiratory infections, including influenza. As we enter the winter season, characterised by increased respiratory illness, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) also alerts us to the peak season of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), particularly affecting young children and older individuals,” said Nodikida.

Nodikida said RSV symptoms may overlap with those of Covid-19, requiring vigilance and proper medical guidance.

“With the flu season approaching, Sama emphasises the Department of Health's recommendation that high-risk groups, such as the elderly, those with underlying health issues, pregnant women, and those living with HIV or tuberculosis, prioritise influenza vaccination.

“Vaccination remains one of the most effective measures in preventing severe health complications associated with influenza,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Fake post about deadly Covid-19 strain is misleading, says health department

The health department has dismissed social media reports of a new Covid variant, and asked the public to ignore this misleading message.
News
3 days ago

Financial pressures on press are risking quality of independent media

South Africa’s strong history of robust and independent media is facing many challenges, including financial pressures and the increasing influence ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Respiratory syncytial virus, few Covid-19 cases and H1N1 viruses attributed to recent flu-like symptoms: NICD

No indication this year's flu season will be more severe, but elderly, children and those with underlying illnesses should get vaccinated, experts ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Lights out and a smell of burning’: Bus left in ashes during morning commute South Africa
  2. Gauteng education department to probe Glenvista High School fight South Africa
  3. AfriForum's charges against manager for sewage spillage into Vaal river ... South Africa
  4. M1 fire: Cable thieves clash with city workers, safety checks on the go South Africa
  5. LISTEN | Shot 14 times, man tells how he fought hitman as two friends killed in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'SA & Africa perfect place for future American football stars': Former NFL ...
Global Citizen NOW winner speaks of how she is changing Tanzania to empower ...