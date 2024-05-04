Sama condemns 'misinformation' about Covid-19 Omicron XBB variant

The South African Medical Association (Sama) has condemned the spread of misinformation on social media platforms about the Covid-19 Omicron XBB variant.
Sama CEO Dr Mzulungile Theo Nodikida said this causes undue alarm and uncertainty among the public, particularly as the influenza season approaches.
“It is imperative for individuals to remain vigilant and discerning, disregarding malicious content that lacks credible sources. Contrary to these false claims, Covid-19 continues to circulate at relatively low levels across the country, reflecting trends observed globally.
“Moreover, it is crucial to emphasise that many individuals have developed immunity through vaccination or prior infection. The current strain or variant in circulation is reported to be less severe and less transmissible. While reassuring the public, Sama underscores the importance of daily protective measures, including rigorous hand hygiene and adherence to non-pharmaceutical interventions, to curb the spread of respiratory infections, including influenza. As we enter the winter season, characterised by increased respiratory illness, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) also alerts us to the peak season of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), particularly affecting young children and older individuals,” said Nodikida.
Nodikida said RSV symptoms may overlap with those of Covid-19, requiring vigilance and proper medical guidance.
“With the flu season approaching, Sama emphasises the Department of Health's recommendation that high-risk groups, such as the elderly, those with underlying health issues, pregnant women, and those living with HIV or tuberculosis, prioritise influenza vaccination.
“Vaccination remains one of the most effective measures in preventing severe health complications associated with influenza,” he said.
