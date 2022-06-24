FREE TO READ | Sunday Times Empowerment magazine

In this edition of Empowerment, we grapple with the corporate attitude to economic transformation. We also look at why some senior black business leaders quit their jobs, often unexpectedly.

We find those corporates that have successful mentoring projects for young black executives, and we look at what some state-owned corporations are doing about ensuring that our tax money, given to them to uplift the country, also helps uplift poor communities that can benefit not only from receiving work, but also experience.

The president and deputy president of the Black Management Forum share their views on the state of the economy and the need for transformation while it is also put forward that economic transformation and inclusive growth can happen only within a context of higher rates of GDP growth. Read these and other stories in this edition.

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):