WATCH LIVE | Day two of Global Citizen NOW summit in New York

The Global Citizen NOW event is taking place in New York and hopes to “drive action for a world where everyone’s basic needs are fulfilled, our planet is flourishing, and every person and country can prosper”.

Global Citizen NOW co-chairs include long-time Global Citizen supporters Anitta, Danai Gurira, Hugh Jackman, Dakota Johnson and Michelle Yeoh who will be engaging world leaders from countries like Botswana and Rwanda, and global companies.

The summit driving action to end extreme poverty returns to New York City for a third year, on May 1 and 2. Leaders from the worlds of public policy, media, entertainment, philanthropy, advocacy and the private sector will convene for two days focused on taking action today to save tomorrow.