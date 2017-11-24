Zimbabwean’s endless temporary permit renewal nightmare

Althea Jacqueline Roberts from Zimbabwe first applied for asylum in South Africa in 2009. Although her papers have been continuously renewed‚ in all these years she has never been given permission to remain in the country for longer than eight months; mostly she gets three-month renewals. On 1 November‚ she was given only one month.

She has had 21 extensions. Each time she has to go in person to the Home Affairs office on the Foreshore‚ Cape Town‚ sometimes queuing for most of the day.

She said it took her five weeks to renew her papers last year. Home Affairs officials said something was wrong with the computer. She lost a lot of time and money continuously returning to check if the computers were back up again.

Her current asylum document states: “To be booked for appeal hearing”. She has been waiting for the appeal hearing for five years.