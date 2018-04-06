Drunk wedding guest dives into crocodile pool and gets arm ripped off

Miller, who is from Zambia, reportedly took off his shirt, climbed over a perimeter fence and jumped into the brewery's crocodile pond. The three resident crocodiles went into a feeding frenzy with one reptile ripping off his arm and another clamping its jaws around his head and shaking.

As the crocodiles fought over his arm, two people were able to grab him and pull him to safety.

He is reportedly stable in an unnamed private health facility over the border and the wedding went ahead without him two days later as planned at Victoria Falls.

The River Brewing Company said the guest "deliberately climbed over a protective fence and entered the crocodile pool which houses three crocodiles. He deliberately put his life in extreme danger and was rescued by incredible efforts of two very brave men including an employee of the Crocodile Cage Diving Company.

“He sustained several injuries including loss of arm. The River Brewing Company wishes him a very speedy recovery and we are grateful to the quick thinking and bravery of his rescuers in saving him.”