There's hope for Johannesburg despite many challenges, says mayor Kabelo Gwamanda

Residents have displayed 'extraordinary resilience'

02 May 2024 - 14:16
City of Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda delivered the state of the city address on Thursday.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE

City of Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda says there is hope despite service delivery challenges in the metro municipality.

Delivering his state of the city address on Thursday, Gwamanda themed his speech around resilience and hope.

He told councillors Johannesburg is a resilient city known for its ability to navigate through crisis, adapt, and succeed in the face of constant disruption.

Despite challenges, a glimmer of hope persists - a tenacious spirit that refuses to be subdued by hardship. Our city’s resilience has over the past year been tested by a variety of incidents that have required us to provide certainty in leadership and efficiency in our actions.
Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda

“We are confronted with a constantly changing environment characterised by rapid urbanisation, inward migration, economic exclusion and soaring inequality,” he said.

Disruptions from natural disasters, crime and socioeconomic challenges were daunting and at times unpredictable.

The city is plagued by violent crime, jeopardising the wellbeing and safety of residents. Despite efforts to enhance law enforcement and deter criminal activity, the city still faces serious challenges of illegality, he said.

“The rapid urbanisation in Johannesburg has placed immense pressure on its infrastructure and service delivery, resulting in deficiencies and inefficiencies.

“The increase in informal settlements serves as a daily reminder of the city's incomplete pursuit of inclusivity, fairness and spatial justice.

“Despite these challenges, a glimmer of hope persists — a tenacious spirit that refuses to be subdued by hardship.”

He said residents of Johannesburg have exhibited extraordinary resilience in the face of adversity, uniting to confront obstacles head-on.

The city's finances were stable and its entities had achieved unqualified audit opinions. This was an affirmation of the effectiveness of internal systems and the robustness of control mechanisms. 

Though we face budget constraints and resource limitations, our dedication to delivering quality services remains unwavering.

“A prominent achievement is almost all informal settlements (97%) have now received basic services in all service delivery areas. Every rand paid towards municipal services is an investment in the future of Johannesburg — a future characterised by resilience, prosperity and boundless opportunity,” he said.

Last year the city was struck by two major disasters when a section of Lilian Ngoyi Street exploded and within a month, the Usindiso building caught alight and 76 people died.

“Our city’s resilience has over the past year been tested by a variety of incidents that have required us to provide certainty in leadership and efficiency in our actions to respond effectively to disruption.” 

Bridge the info gap between government and private sector, expert says

CFOs of JSE-listed companies signed a pledge to work with the Gauteng government to grow the economy and create jobs
News
2 weeks ago

He told councillors they could not criticise and complain about services in the city if they defaulted on their payments or acknowledgment of debt arrangements.

“We must pay and be exemplary in our commitment to pay for services.

“The city has adopted an intensive revenue collection and enhancement initiative to assist us in recouping revenue outstanding to the city, while assisting our ratepayers with queries and disputes.”

The city had taken a hard line against illegality, where defaulting ratepayers illegally reconnect themselves despite actions to recover money owed to the city.

Gwamanda acknowledged the recent water crisis, saying the city faces a rapid rise in water demand which is threatening the sustainability of the water supply and straining the capacity of the systems.

“Our water use per capita far exceeds that which is the standard in developed and thriving cities of the world. There is an urgent need to control and manage demand to ensure we create reliability and sustainability in our supply environment.”

He said Johannesburg Water needs R27bn for infrastructure to cater for the demands of the city.

“I am excited that the Brixton and Crosby bulk infrastructure projects, which have a combined investment value of R512m, are progressing well and will help us resolve the challenges of the Commando water system.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

WATCH | Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda delivers state of the city address

Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda is delivering his state of the city address on Thursday.
Politics
7 hours ago

LISTEN | 'We are neglected, left to fend for ourselves': Usindiso fire survivors relocated to Denver settlement

"We are on our own and that place is unsafe," says one of the survivors of the fire at Usindiso building in Marshalltown, Joburg, who has been ...
News
5 days ago

Attempt to serve warrant on Joburg city manager Floyd Brink at home is 'abuse of legal system': Gwamanda

The City of Johannesburg has criticised an attempt to serve a warrant of arrest on city manager Floyd Brink after a legal dispute, which is in the ...
Politics
1 week ago

Joburg water strategy has nothing new, experts say

Water experts say the strategy has been developed by someone who has little knowledge of the challenges of the city
News
3 weeks ago
