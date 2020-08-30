Africa

Egypt detains second suspect in alleged rape case, three more held in Lebanon

30 August 2020 - 17:11 By Mahmoud Mourad and Nadine Awadalla
Five of the seven suspects escaped to Lebanon, where security forces Aug. 28 arrested three of them after receiving a notice from the international police organisation Interpol's office in Egypt, the internal security forces (ISF) said in a statement on Saturday.
Five of the seven suspects escaped to Lebanon, where security forces Aug. 28 arrested three of them after receiving a notice from the international police organisation Interpol's office in Egypt, the internal security forces (ISF) said in a statement on Saturday.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Egyptian public prosecutors have ordered the detention of a second man suspected of being involved in an alleged gang rape at a luxury hotel in Cairo in 2014 pending investigations, they said in a statement on Sunday.

Police arrested the man on Aug 28, days after a first suspect was arrested in Cairo.

Seven other suspects fled the country between July 27 and July 29 after claims against them began circulating on the internet, the public prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

Five of the seven suspects escaped to Lebanon, where security forces Aug. 28 arrested three of them after receiving a notice from the international police organisation Interpol's office in Egypt, the internal security forces (ISF) said in a statement on Saturday.

Two suspects had left the country, the ISF said.

Anger at inaction over the 2014 incident at Cairo's Fairmont Hotel helped fuel a campaign against harassment and assault in which hundreds of women have shared testimonies online.

Prosecutors said they launched an investigation into the Fairmont Hotel case after legal complaints were lodged in early August. They said the suspects had been able to flee because the complaints had not been submitted earlier, and they urged victims to file complaints rather than post accusations online.

The Fairmont Hotel case was publicised on an Instagram account that had previously carried accusations against a university student from a wealthy background of raping and blackmailing multiple women. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Sudan women decry slow progress on rights since Omar al-Bashir's fall

Sudanese women were at the forefront of the protests that toppled autocrat Omar al-Bashir but 11 months on, activists are disappointed at a lack of ...
News
5 months ago

Kenya university berated for blaming 'reckless' rape victim

A major Kenyan university has caused widespread public offence by accusing a student who was gang-raped of "recklessness" for walking back to campus ...
News
6 months ago

Somalia executes two men by firing squad for girl's gang rape and murder

Somalia executed two men by firing squad on Tuesday for the gang rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl, a government official said, adding it would ...
News
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Court puts Durban millionaire’s children in their place News
  2. 'Her name is Norma Mngoma': Norma drops Gigaba surname South Africa
  3. Gigaba’s high-rolling friend Peterson Siyaya ‘broke’ News
  4. Fikile Mbalula told to 'voetsek' as he pushes for 0% alcohol level for motorists South Africa
  5. WATCH | Anti-violence protest at parliament erupts in violence South Africa

Latest Videos

‘From Mr Talk-a-lot, to Dr Do-little’: Steenhuisen vs Ramaphosa on GBV and ...
Bullets fly as Eldorado Park residents clash with police over death of disabled ...
X