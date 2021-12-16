Africa

Tunisian parliament speaker rejects assembly suspension for another year

16 December 2021 - 18:13 By Yasmin Hussein
Tunisian President Kais Saied said he would call a constitutional referendum next July and that parliamentary elections would follow at the end of 2022.
Image: Reuters Zoubeir Souissi

Tunisia’s parliament speaker Rached Ghannouchi said on Thursday he refused to suspend the parliament for another year.

Ghannouci, also head of the moderate Islamist Ennahda party, added that the only way out of the current crisis was “by the immediate cancellation of exceptional measures” announced by president, according to a statement on his Facebook page.

On Monday, Tunisian President Kais Saied said he would call a constitutional referendum next July and that parliamentary elections would follow at the end of 2022.

