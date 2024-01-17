At least two people were killed and dozens injured when explosives stored at a private residence detonated in Nigeria's Oyo state, its governor said on Wednesday.
Several houses collapsed from the impact of Tuesday's blast, witnesses said, sending panicked residents into the streets.
The state's governor, Seyi Makinde, said there were two deaths and 77 people were treated for injuries. Most were discharged from hospital.
“Preliminary investigations by security agencies revealed illegal miners occupying a house in Bodija had stored explosive devices there which caused the blast,” Makinde said.
The explosion was heard in the state's capital of Ibadan, 130km from Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos.
Makinde said search and rescue operations were under way and the state government would provide temporary accommodation for those who lost their homes.
Reuters
Nigeria blast kills two, dozens hurt as buildings collapse
Reuters
