Africa

Nigeria blast kills two, dozens hurt as buildings collapse

17 January 2024 - 09:25 By Tife Owolabi and Ardo Hazzad
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
It is believed explosives used by illegal miners caused the blast.
It is believed explosives used by illegal miners caused the blast.
Image: File photo.

At least two people were killed and dozens injured when explosives stored at a private residence detonated in Nigeria's Oyo state, its governor said on Wednesday.

Several houses collapsed from the impact of Tuesday's blast, witnesses said, sending panicked residents into the streets.

The state's governor, Seyi Makinde, said there were two deaths and 77 people were treated for injuries. Most were discharged from hospital.

“Preliminary investigations by security agencies revealed illegal miners occupying a house in Bodija had stored explosive devices there which caused the blast,” Makinde said.

The explosion was heard in the state's capital of Ibadan, 130km from Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos.

Makinde said search and rescue operations were under way and the state government would provide temporary accommodation for those who lost their homes.

Reuters 

READ MORE:

Police nab 32 illegal mining suspects in Limpopo, seize mining equipment

Police need to come down hard on illegal mining syndicates and kingpins, shut down the available markets and protect communities, says Limpopo police ...
News
1 week ago

Police arrest 25 suspected illegal miners in Northern Cape

Police in the Northern Cape, with SANDF members, arrested 25 alleged illegal miners and recovered suspected illegal mining equipment on Wednesday.
News
2 weeks ago

Ghana court jails Chinese national over illegal gold mining

A Ghanaian court has sentenced a Chinese national to prison for illegal gold mining in the West African nation, her lawyer said on Monday, ending a ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. China's population drops for 2nd year, raises long-term growth concerns World
  3. Hawks call for motorists who've paid bribes at Mkhuhlu licensing centre to come ... South Africa
  4. Gautrain services, except OR Tambo, hit by delays due to ‘technical problem’ South Africa
  5. Vital coal line still closed after two trains collide near Richards Bay South Africa

Latest Videos

Hugo Broos and Percy Tau optimistic of Bafana's Afcon chances
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos reflects on their 2-0 Afcon loss to Mali.