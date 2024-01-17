Sporting Dubai's distinctive white and green police livery, the list of modifications fitted to the vehicle include a rear spoiler fitted with blue 360° LED light bar, an electric siren and a customised passenger compartment fitted with an armoured gun box and fold-down message display. The boot stores service equipment and a defibrillator for first aid response.
Lamborghini Urus Performante joins the Dubai police force
Image: Supplied
Speedsters and criminals beware — the Dubai police force has partnered with a fiery new Lamborghini Urus Performante.
No stranger to exotic machinery (previous patrol vehicles include monsters such as the Ferrari FF, Bugatti Veyron, Nissan GT-R and Porsche 918 Spyder), the enforcers of the UAE's most populous city took delivery of the powerful Urus Performante at the end of 2023 with the vehicle officially reporting for duty on January 15.
Weighing 47kg less than the standard Urus and equipped with an uprated 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 engine making 490kW and 850Nm of torque, this SUV will fly from 0-100km/h in a claimed 3.3 seconds and reach a VO2 Max of 306km/h.
Image: Supplied
