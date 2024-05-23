Africa

Kenyan climber found dead on Everest after no-oxygen attempt

23 May 2024 - 10:53 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kenyan climber Cheruiyot Kirui posted this photo on Instagram on April 27 2024. He was found dead on May 23.
Kenyan climber Cheruiyot Kirui posted this photo on Instagram on April 27 2024. He was found dead on May 23.
Image: PHOTO | INSTAGRAM via Cheruiyot Kirui

Kenyan climber Cheruiyot Kirui was found dead on Thursday after he attempted to summit Everest on Wednesday.

Kirui went missing on Wednesday above the 8,000m mark. The Kenyan banker, who works for Kenya Commercial Bank, was reportedly not using supplemental oxygen during the climb. His guide Nawang Sherpa is still missing.

The Himalayan Times on Thursday reported Kirui's body was discovered by the Seven Summit Treks rescue team a few metres below the summit.

Kirui's is the second death in a week after Romanian climber Gabriel Tavara was found dead in his tent on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

South African pioneer learns pitfall of insurance after mishap in Himalayas

Angela Yeung became the first South African to reach the 8,163m summit of Mount Manaslu in the Himalayas last month, but was injured on the way down.
News
7 months ago

Nepali sherpa with record Everest summits behind him says he'll keep climbing

A Nepali climber who scaled Mount Everest for a record 28th time this week, the most by any mountaineer, said on Thursday he had no immediate plans ...
News
11 months ago

Nepali sherpa becomes world’s second person to scale Everest 26 times

A Nepali sherpa guide climbed Mount Everest for the 26th time on Sunday, hiking officials said, becoming the world’s second person to achieve the ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pathologists say businessman Theo Mphosi was poisoned South Africa
  2. Cape Town man who scooped R16.8m in Lotto Plus 2 jackpot has no plans to splash ... South Africa
  3. Joburg’s Small Street gets CCTV cameras, amaPanyaza on the ground South Africa
  4. 6,000-foot fall, passengers fly into overhead cabins on Singapore Airlines ... World
  5. Uyinene Mrwetyana's killer in court for attempted rape case from 2014 South Africa

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...