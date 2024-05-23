Kenyan climber Cheruiyot Kirui was found dead on Thursday after he attempted to summit Everest on Wednesday.
Kirui went missing on Wednesday above the 8,000m mark. The Kenyan banker, who works for Kenya Commercial Bank, was reportedly not using supplemental oxygen during the climb. His guide Nawang Sherpa is still missing.
The Himalayan Times on Thursday reported Kirui's body was discovered by the Seven Summit Treks rescue team a few metres below the summit.
Kirui's is the second death in a week after Romanian climber Gabriel Tavara was found dead in his tent on Tuesday.
Kenyan climber found dead on Everest after no-oxygen attempt
Image: PHOTO | INSTAGRAM via Cheruiyot Kirui
