As the Artemis I mission prepares to return to Earth, here's a look back at the last mission to the moon: Apollo 17.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH | Apollo 17 marks 50 years since moon landing
As the Artemis I mission prepares to return to Earth, here's a look back at the last mission to the moon: Apollo 17.
READ MORE:
SA's new ground station to help NASA track space flights
WATCH | SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket on classified US Space Force mission
SpaceX to fly first space tourist, Dennis Tito, around the moon
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos