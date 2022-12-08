Consumer Live

WATCH | Apollo 17 marks 50 years since moon landing

08 December 2022 - 09:30 By Reuters

As the Artemis I mission prepares to return to Earth, here's a look back at the last mission to the moon: Apollo 17.

READ MORE:

SA's new ground station to help NASA track space flights

A new deep-space ground station being built in South Africa's semi-desert Karoo region will come online by 2025 to help track history-making NASA ...
News
4 weeks ago

WATCH | SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket on classified US Space Force mission

The big rocket is back after a 40-month hiatus but with fewer customers than the popular Falcon 9.
News
1 month ago

SpaceX to fly first space tourist, Dennis Tito, around the moon

SpaceX plans to announce two new space tourists slated to fly on the Starship rocket: Dennis Tito, the world’s first-ever space tourist in 2001, and ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Brutus Malada’s ‘fiancée’ shocked after he ties the knot with Joburg mayor Mpho ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Bikers shoot at hijackers in KZN South Africa
  3. R60m vehicle licence fee dumping case postponed until February Consumer Live
  4. WATCH | Owners of Cape Town bar accused of racism release statement, open ... South Africa
  5. ‘I did what every South African should’: man who stood up for pal ‘denied ... News

Latest Videos

WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar