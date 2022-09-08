WATCH | Apple offers adventure watch, satellite SOS iPhone — and steady prices

Apple Inc on Wednesday avoided price hikes of its best-selling iPhones during its biggest product launch of the year, focusing on safety upgrades rather than flashy new technical specs with the exception of a new adventure-focused watch.

The iPhone maker leaned into safety technologies like the ability to detect a car accident and summon a rescue from a remote mountaintop to add allure to its devices. Apple positioned itself as the brand to allow users to pursue excitement and adventure - with a safety net.

Such intangible features "are the things that make you not just want the products for yourself, but also for loved ones," said Ben Bajarin, head of consumer technologies at Creative Strategies. "Ultimately, the increased emphasis on safety - safety as a service - is super interesting as a value proposition."

The iPhone lineup that generates half of Apple's sales got tweaks to cameras and battery life, though only the iPhone Pro lineup got an upgrade to a completely new processor chip.

Prices of the high-end iPhone 14s are the same as last year's iPhone 13 models. But Apple dropped its cheapest option, the iPhone Mini, meaning its lowest-priced model now costs $100 more than last year.

The iPhone 14 will start at $799 (R13 861) and the iPhone 14 Plus at $899 (15 596,30) and be available for preorder starting September 9. The iPhone Pro will cost $999 (17 331,15) and the iPhone Pro Max $1,099 (R19 066,00) and be available September 16.

"They decided to essentially maintain pricing despite inflationary pressure," said DA Davidson analyst Tom Forte.

Nintendo and T-Mobile have also said they will hold off on price increases.

Apple said its satellite SOS feature will work with emergency responders. It also said that users will be able to use its FindMy app to share their location via satellite when they have no other connectivity.