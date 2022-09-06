×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sci-Tech

Brazil orders Apple to suspend iPhone sales without charger

06 September 2022 - 15:22 By Reuters
Brazil's Justice Ministry fined Apple 12.275 million reais ($2.38 million).
Brazil's Justice Ministry fined Apple 12.275 million reais ($2.38 million).
Image: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Brazil's government on Tuesday ordered Apple Inc to stop selling iPhones without a battery charger in the country, claiming that the company provides an incomplete product to consumers.

The Justice Ministry fined Apple 12.275 million reais ($2.38 million) and ordered the cancellation of the sale of the iPhone 12 and newer models, in addition to suspending the sale of any iPhone model that does not come with a power charger.

In the order, published in the country's official gazette, the ministry argued that the iPhone was lacking a essential component in a "deliberate discriminatory practice against consumers".

The authorities rejected Apple's argument that the practice had the purpose of reducing carbon emissions saying that there is no evidence of environmental protection from selling the smartphone without a charger.

The order comes a day before Apple Inc launches its new model in the country.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

READ MORE:

NASA Artemis I launch delayed until at least late September

NASA said it needs to replace hydrogen-fueling equipment on its new moon rocket after scrubbing the launch for the second time in a week, a decision ...
News
2 days ago

NASA nears second attempt to launch Artemis moon rocket on debut test flight

Ground teams at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Friday began a final full day of launch preparations on the eve of a second attempt to send NASA's ...
News
3 days ago

Africa's oldest dinosaur unearthed in Zimbabwe

Scientists have unearthed remains of Africa's oldest dinosaur in Zimbabwe which lived about 230 million years ago.
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. New Zulu queen sings her heart out and weeps at first public engagement News
  2. SA to introduce new driver's licence card South Africa
  3. Gauteng ANC to recall David Makhura Politics
  4. ‘He’s an embarrassment to the legal profession’: EFF slams advocate Teffo for ... South Africa
  5. 'You will pay alone Malome': Mboweni sparks debate after settling e-tolls bill South Africa

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'