Russia successfully launches navigation satellite

10 October 2022 - 10:27 By Lidia Kelly
The GLONASS-K satellite lifted off on the Soyuz rocket at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, about 800 km (500 miles) north of Moscow.
Russia launched its Soyuz-2.1b rocket carrying the GLONASS-K navigation system on Monday from a northern cosmodrome, the Interfax news agency reported, citing the defence ministry.

“Combat crews of the Space Forces ... successfully launched a Soyuz-2.1b medium-class launch vehicle with space navigation GLONASS-K system,” the agency cited the ministry as saying.

The GLONASS-K satellite lifted off on the Soyuz rocket at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, about 800km (500 miles) north of Moscow.

GLONASS-K is a navigation satellite intended as a part of the Russian GLONASS radio-based satellite navigation system. Russia has spent billions of dollars in the past two decades on developing the GLONASS system seen as a potential rival to the US global positioning system (GPS).

