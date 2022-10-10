South Africa

RECORDED | Jacob Zuma vs advocate Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan

Scheduled for 11am

10 October 2022 - 10:19 By TimesLIVE

Former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan for alleged breaches of the National Prosecuting Act for the alleged leak of his private medical records kicks off in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Jacob Zuma in jovial mood as he prepares to take on journalist and state prosecutor

Staunch Jacob Zuma loyalists have gathered at the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday for his private prosecution of journalist Karyn Maughan and ...
News
2 hours ago

'Free man' Jacob Zuma will attend case against Downer and Maughan — JZ Foundation

Former president Jacob Zuma plans to attend the private prosecution of advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan in the Pietermaritzburg ...
News
20 hours ago

Explainer | What is expected when Jacob Zuma goes to court

Former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan for alleged breaches of the National ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Journalist Karyn Maughan's application against private prosecution designed to delay the inevitable: Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma says the purpose of the application by News24 journalist Karyn Maughan in which she seeks to stop the private prosecution ...
News
5 days ago

Private prosecution is another Zuma delay tactic, says Billy Downer

The lead prosecutor in Jacob Zuma’s corruption and fraud trial, advocate Billy Downer, says the private prosecution brought against him is another ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Theft case laid against Ramaphosa at Joburg police station South Africa
  2. Hawks recover chrome worth R600,000 from Limpopo village South Africa
  3. Activist Ian Cameron takes on Cele and Sisulu for ‘misleading’ tourists about ... South Africa
  4. Prince Lethukuthula Zulu died of drug overdose before robbery, court hears South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa’s rivals will ditch renewal if he loses, says Zamani Saul Politics

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations