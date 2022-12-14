Apple is preparing to allow alternative app stores on its iPhones and iPads, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
As part of the changes, customers could ultimately download third-party software to their iPhones and iPads without using the company's App Store, according to the report.
Apple charges a 30% commission on payments made by users via apps on the iOS operating system.
Software engineering and services employees are engaged in a major push to open up key elements of Apple's platforms, the report said.
Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.
Reuters
Apple 'preparing to allow alternative app stores' on iPhones, iPads
Image: REUTERS/Mike Segar
Reuters
