The ghost in the machine shouldn’t be AI
19 June 2023 - 08:15 By Parmy Olson
Once upon a time in the 18th century a fantastic chess-playing machine known as the Mechanical Turk was exhibited around the world, stunning audiences with its ability to beat skilled players and heads of state like Napoleon Bonaparte. Years later it transpired that the machine’s extraordinary feats were only possible because a human was hiding inside the machine and making all the moves. ..
The ghost in the machine shouldn’t be AI
Once upon a time in the 18th century a fantastic chess-playing machine known as the Mechanical Turk was exhibited around the world, stunning audiences with its ability to beat skilled players and heads of state like Napoleon Bonaparte. Years later it transpired that the machine’s extraordinary feats were only possible because a human was hiding inside the machine and making all the moves. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos