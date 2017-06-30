Former minister of finance Nhlanhla Nene has been appointed as the interim director of the Wits School of Business.

Wits University said on Friday that Nene would lead the prestigious business school until a new head is appointed next year. The appointment is effective from July 3.

“Once a new Head of School is appointed‚ Mr Nene will continue to serve as an Honorary Professor and a Scholar in Residence at the WBS‚” the university said.

“We are honoured to welcome Mr Nene to lead the WBS – his political credence‚ business acumen and remarkable intellect places him in good stead to lead the WBS as the search for a permanent head commences‚” said Professor Adam Habib‚ Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the university.

“However‚ his leadership‚ advice and insight at this pivotal time in our country’s economic trajectory‚ will add value to the quality of courses‚ public lectures‚ debates and research that we offer.”

Nene’s appointment follows the resignation of the former head of school earlier this year. Aside from stewarding the school‚ it is envisaged that Nene will actively work with the Wits team to recruit a new leader for the school‚ potentially to start in the next academic year‚ Wits said.