South Africa

Kidnapper's 'accomplice' story fails to get into first gear

19 July 2017 - 14:57 By Dave Chambers
A suspected hijacker tried to pin the crime on his accomplice at the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court. File photo.
A suspected hijacker tried to pin the crime on his accomplice at the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

A sceptical magistrate took matters into his own hands when a suspected hijacker tried to pin the crime on his accomplice.

Peter Masheza‚ 43‚ told Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court that his female companion had hijacked a man dropping staff in Mfuleni before driving him around Khayelitsha and abandoning him in a locked shack.

His story was corroborated by the companion‚ but the magistrate doubted her truthfulness.

“The magistrate took (her) for a drive. She did not even know how to put the vehicle into first gear‚” Western Cape police spokesman FC van Wyk said on Wednesday. “She came out with the truth when she learned (she had been) caught out.”

Masheza was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for robbery and five years for kidnapping following the incident in August 2015.

Most read

  1. Despite several judgments‚ battle between Tasima and transport department ... South Africa
  2. Government is working on Uber attacks‚ says Mbalula South Africa
  3. Soldiers and police at SANParks entrance gates during strike South Africa
  4. Kidnapper's 'accomplice' story fails to get into first gear South Africa
  5. The best cars for lower car insurance Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Sir Richard Branson walks with the Elders on Mandela Day
Sir Richard Branson remembers Mandela's hustle
X