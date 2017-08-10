Octogenarian Nonikile Zazeka does not fully comprehend the significance of the Women’s Day‚ but yesterday it meant the world to her.

The frail 87-year-old has spent most her adult life in Cape Town sharing a shack at the Thabo Mbeki Informal Settlement with her children and grandchildren. Yesterday she became a proud owner of a two-bedroom flat with running water and electricity in Delft.

“I have lived in a shack for more than 20 years‚” said Zazeka. “I can’t explain my joy. I may not understand what this day is about but to me it is very special day that will not fade from my memory.”

She said she could not afford a better place with her state pension. “The living conditions in the shacks are not humane. I have been on the housing waiting list for as long as I can remember‚” said Zazeka.

“I got very sick because of my living conditions but my prayer to God was that he must spare my life until my offspring get a proper home. My husband died in an old age home because we did not have a proper place to care for him during his sickness.”