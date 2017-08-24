South Africa

Sophiatown Magistrate's Court closed following shooting

24 August 2017 - 13:43 By Naledi Shange
The alleged gunman has since been arrested.
Image: Residents Forum

The Sophiatown Magistrate's Court was non-operational on Thursday following a shooting just outside the court premises‚ police said.

One person was shot in the stomach and foot on the sidewalk outside the court‚ said Warrant Officer Jerbus de Bruyn.

"He has been stabilised and was taken to a nearby hospital."

The alleged gunman has since been arrested.

"He tried to run away on foot and was caught. His gun was confiscated‚" said De Bruyn.

Police could not immediately confirm whether it was a random shooting or if the two parties knew each other.

It was also unclear whether they were heading to the court at the time of the shooting.

"It is still an active crime scene and we are investigating‚" said De Bruyn.

