Unexploded bomb scare for SA visitor

Andre Neveling's friend said: "Welcome to Germany."

This was after the South African was ordered out of his hotel room on Sunday morning after staying a night in Frankfurt.

Bomb experts defused a massive bomb dating back to the World War 2 discovered last week on a building site in Westend. More than 1000 emergency service personnel helped clear the area.

About 60000 people were told to leave their homes by 8am. Police cordoned off a 1.5km radius around the bomb.

More than 2000t of live bombs are discovered every year in Germany.

British and US warplanes dropped about 1.5-million tons of bombs on Germany, killing about 600,000 people. The German government estimates that 15% of the bombs failed to explode.