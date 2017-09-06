South Africa

Unexploded bomb scare for SA visitor

06 September 2017 - 06:28 By Nico Gous and Reuters
RED WIRE OR BLUE? Bomb disposal experts Rene Bennert and Dieter Schweizler with the World War 2 bomb they defused Picture: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters
RED WIRE OR BLUE? Bomb disposal experts Rene Bennert and Dieter Schweizler with the World War 2 bomb they defused Picture: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Andre Neveling's friend said: "Welcome to Germany."

This was after the South African was ordered out of his hotel room on Sunday morning after staying a night in Frankfurt.

Bomb experts defused a massive bomb dating back to the World War 2 discovered last week on a building site in Westend. More than 1000 emergency service personnel helped clear the area.

About 60000 people were told to leave their homes by 8am. Police cordoned off a 1.5km radius around the bomb.

More than 2000t of live bombs are discovered every year in Germany.

British and US warplanes dropped about 1.5-million tons of bombs on Germany, killing about 600,000 people. The German government estimates that 15% of the bombs failed to explode.

US, Japan discuss North Korea options including US nuclear capabilities

The United States stands ready to use its nuclear capabilities in the event Nortk Korea continues to threaten it or its allies, the White House ...
News
2 days ago

Neveling said the evacuation alarm at the Hilton Hotel went off 30 minutes earlier than expected.

"We were out of that room so quickly. We did not take anything. We just jumped out of bed."

According to Neveling, the hotel doors of patrons who did not want to evacuate their rooms were taken off their hinges.

Hilton Hotel patrons were offered temporary accommodation at the Hilton Garden Inn, close to Frankfurt Airport, but Neveling decided to roam the city.

"It was a bit traumatic to have a night out, getting little sleep and then suddenly you are on the streets. It was a difficult day. You walk from coffee shop to coffee shop," he said.

"You just try to stay awake and enjoy a German beer every hour."

Neveling said the local radio station kept listeners up to date about the detonation.

"A lot of people gathered in pubs and coffee shops. Everyone knew what was going on and kept each other informed."

He said that when the hotel's guests returned they were offered sparkling wine at the door.

"I think they were trying to say 'Sorry'."

Most read

  1. Tales of murder and suffering in Hong Kong ivory ban debate World
  2. Hlaudi due in court over SABC8 legal costs South Africa
  3. Hurricane Irma churns through Caribbean islands, possibly en route to Florida World
  4. Four critical and two trapped after taxi crashes into Joburg wall South Africa
  5. Booze in the age of the robot barman Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

"Pay back the money": Students mob R14 million recipient
Cash-in-transit vehicle looted in Rustenburg
X