Fort Hare students protest against bail for hit-and-run suspect
14 September 2017 - 10:39
University of Fort Hare students are staging a silent protest outside the East London Magistrate's Court this morning ahead of the appearance of a man accused of knocking down and killing a student with his vehicle over the weekend.
The accident occurred on Saturday morning on Fleet Street near the university Lwandle’s residence.
The 27-year-old fourth year education student succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Monday.
The students are outside court to oppose bail for the suspect‚ because he allegedly fled the scene.
He only handed himself over to police when the registration number of his white GTi vehicle was widely publicised on social media.
- Daily Dispatch
