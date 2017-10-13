The Department of Environmental Affairs on Friday endorsed Eskom’s plan to build a nuclear power station at Duynefontein on the Western Cape coast‚ near the Koeberg power station.

Although the power utility has welcomed the decision‚ the Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute and Earthlife Africa are opposed to it.

“We welcome the authorisation by the Department of Environmental Affairs on the Final Environmental Impact Report (F-EIR) for the Nuclear-1 Power Station and associated infrastructure‚ and consider this an important milestone in the development process of South Africa’s nuclear programme.