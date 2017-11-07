The Western Cape High Court decided the laws that banned the private use of dagga in a person's home were unconstitutional in March and ordered parliament to remake laws governing the cultivation and private use of dagga within two years.

The case was brought by Rastafarian and lawyer Garreth Prince‚ Jeremy Acton of the Dagga Party and others‚ who also want police arrests to be declared unconstitutional.

The state‚ including the Department of Trade and Industry‚ Department of Health‚ Department of Social Development and Department of International Relations‚ is appealing the decision.

On Tuesday the Constitutional Court was unusually colourful with lawyer Prince representing himself in his own case in his flowing colourful robes and many traditional healers all dressed in red and holding balloons.