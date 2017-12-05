Bok legends gear up for good cause

Springbok legends John Smit, Jeremy Thomson and Wayne Fyvie endured a gruelling 660km cycle ride from Johannesburg to Durban to raise funds and awareness for a good cause.

The three were among 50 cyclists who tackled the two-day challenge in a bid to draw attention to youth unemployment and access to quality education for the MRP Foundation.

The group arrived in Durban on Monday afternoon after making a few stops along the way.

Smit described it as an incredible challenge.

"The heat and pace was huge. It is incredible to see how everyone works together."

The cyclists, who paid R3,500 to enter, raised more than R700,000 for the foundation.

Karen Wells, manager of the foundation, said as a youth development organisation it aimed to empower young people through innovative education and skills development programmes.

"The funds from the ride will make a huge difference in enabling us to continue empowering our youth as they journey from school into a career."