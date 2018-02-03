A Johannesburg woman was woken in the early hours of Saturday morning to the sound of a window shattering.

Panicked‚ she phoned the police - fearing her house was being broken into.

Shortly after police arrived at her Coronationville home at around 3am‚ they discovered a dead man lying in a pool of blood under one of her windows.

Nadine Neethling‚ a school teacher from the same area‚ told TimesLIVE on Saturday that the man was not trying to break in‚ but was merely looking for help.

“He had jumped over the neighbours’ palisades into my aunt’s yard‚” she explained.

“My aunt sent out this message on the family WhatsApp group‚ something like: ‘Don’t panic guys there is a man in my yard‚ he died’.”