Durban security guard shot in face during daring daytime robbery

A security guard is fighting for his life in a Durban hospital after he was shot in the face during a business robbery in the city centre on Tuesday.

Police spokesman Thulani Zwane said that a group of men‚ one of whom was armed‚ stormed a fast food outlet on Dr Yusuf Dadoo [Grey] Street shortly before noon.

“One of the men then pointed the weapon at the manager who was on duty and demanded that he turn over cash that was on the property. The man complied and gave the robbers an undisclosed amount of money‚” he said.

Zwane said that as the gang made their escape there was a confrontation between them and a security guard.

“As the suspects made their hasty exit they shot a security guard in the face. The badly wounded man was taken to hospital‚” he said.

Zwane said that officers would investigate cases of business robbery and attempted murder and that no arrests had yet been made.