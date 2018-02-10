Kidnapped Eastern Cape grandmother Denise Bartlett‚ 71‚ has been found alive‚ but hungry. After almost five days of searching‚ Komani police found her locked in a house near Sterkstroom on Friday.

Her alleged kidnappers did not get the R3-million they had demanded. Two suspects were arrested‚ said police. Bartlett was abducted by two armed thugs from her family home on Monday night.

Police spokeswoman Captain Namhla Mdleleni said Bartlett had been found locked in a house near Sterkstroom on Friday.

“She has been locked in the house since Tuesday after the kidnapping. Two people have been arrested‚” she said. Police were still at the scene late on Friday afternoon.

Bartlett’s daughter‚ DA councillor Lindy Haggard‚ said she received a call on her business landline on Thursday morning from a person who said‚ “Thetha no mamakho” (Talk to your mother)‚ but she could not hear them well. I connected two phones‚ and worked with the investigating officer.

“When they called the second time‚ they demanded a ransom of R3-million. I laughed at them and told them I don’t have the money‚” she said.

“They contacted me five more times and the police managed to trace the call to one of the suspects’ cellphones.

“We arranged for the money to be dropped on Friday. I woke up on Friday and went to the bank and there was someone following me.

“While I sat at the bank I received a call from the investigating officer that they had found my mother and I went to fetch her.”

Haggard said she then took her mother to a family doctor.