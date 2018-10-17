South Africa

Pipe bomb found at Kruger National Park was homemade

17 October 2018 - 11:45 By Iavan Pijoos
Image: Anita V D Merwe‎ via Sanparks

South African National Parks confirmed on Wednesday that a pipe bomb found last week near the Kruger National Park was homemade.

"We have discovered that it [pipe bomb] is actually homemade‚ according to the latest report that we have. It was found outside the park‚ on the boundaries where we normally do patrols‚" said SANParks spokesperson Isaac Phaahla.

Phaahla said rangers who were patrolling with dogs spotted two "suspicious individuals" hiding in a pipeline underneath a railway line last Friday.

The rangers noticed that the device was linked to a battery. The bomb squad was summoned to the scene and identified the device as a pipe bomb. It was detonated at the scene.

Asked about a motive for placing a pipe bomb where it was found‚ he said: "We don't want to speculate until the investigations are done‚ but it is safe to say that it was possibly targeting the regular patrols that we do at that particular spot every morning." 

Pipe bomb found near Kruger Park border

Rangers on Friday found a pipe bomb near the south-western border of the Kruger National Park.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Murdered: A little boy who wanted to become a policeman‚ a girl who dreamt of ... South Africa
  2. Legal Aid SA budget cuts bad news for poor and vulnerable seeking justice South Africa
  3. Inquiry hears of 'institutionalised chaos' at Sars South Africa
  4. Ugly scenes as Indian temple prepares to accept women World
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

5 moments from the #Omotosotrial
This is what the EFF had to say about the VBS scandal
X