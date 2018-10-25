South Africa

UIF aims to get unemployed their benefits within a day

25 October 2018 - 15:13 By Nivashni Nair
Unemployed people queue for UIF payments.
Unemployed people queue for UIF payments.
Image: Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Acting commissioner Judith Kumbi made a bold statement on Thursday when she told employers that the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) was working towards paying out benefits within a day.

Speaking at a seminar in Sandton‚ Kumbi told about 500 delegates that the turnaround time of paying unemployment benefits was previously a month before it changed to 15 days.

“We will review the current turnaround time of paying within 15 days because it would be ideal for workers who lose their jobs to receive their UIF money within a day‚” said Kumbi.

She told employers that the turnaround time for other benefits like maternity‚ illness‚ death and adoption for workers who qualify would also be reviewed.

Working smarter key to SA success

Efficient output vital for growth and jobs, says productivity tsar
Business
11 days ago

Summit offers hope for unemployment

To what extent will agriculture contribute to this
Business
11 days ago

HILARY JOFFE: A bit 'old economy' but jobs summit was worthwhile

No quick fixes but some ideas put forward have potential to create jobs, build bridges,  improve lives
Business
11 days ago

The turnaround time and application process‚ which includes queuing for hours in some labour department offices‚ are what most recently unemployed South Africans complain about.

The fund paid out R2.7bn in benefits for the first quarter of this year.

Kumbi said most of the claims came from the construction and hospitality sectors.

She also revealed that there were 1.8-million employers and 8-million workers on the fund's database‚ which demonstrated that companies were still not registering their staff.

She called on workers to report their bosses — even anonymously — to allow the labour department to take action against errant employers.

BRONWYN NORTJE: Old ideas of a 'proper job' hold back SA's potential

Those concerned don't even really seem to know what a job is, let alone how to create one
Business
11 days ago

‘Moment of truth’ jobs summit not about doing too many things at once to fix things

Outcomes of the jobs summit will focus on strategic areas that promise a great effect on mass unemployment within the shortest time possible.
News
20 days ago

A nursing plan to cure joblessness

Netcare proposal to fill vacancies to be raised at employment indaba
Business
25 days ago

Rising poverty brings urgency to universal basic income debate

SA's Gini coefficient — measure of inequality is world's highest
Business
25 days ago

Most read

  1. Iranian journalist arrested over 'insults' to imam World
  2. Wits to increase counselling services capacity after third student suicide this ... South Africa
  3. Cyril Ramaphosa suspends Lawrence Mrwebi and Nomgcobo Jiba from NPA South Africa
  4. Saudi Arabia: shifting narrative over journalist murder World
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

'Drunk' on-duty cop responds to call
Sanitary pads, VBS and Charles Dickens: Tito Mboweni’s maiden medium-term ...
X