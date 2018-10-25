Acting commissioner Judith Kumbi made a bold statement on Thursday when she told employers that the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) was working towards paying out benefits within a day.

Speaking at a seminar in Sandton‚ Kumbi told about 500 delegates that the turnaround time of paying unemployment benefits was previously a month before it changed to 15 days.

“We will review the current turnaround time of paying within 15 days because it would be ideal for workers who lose their jobs to receive their UIF money within a day‚” said Kumbi.

She told employers that the turnaround time for other benefits like maternity‚ illness‚ death and adoption for workers who qualify would also be reviewed.