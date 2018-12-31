South Africa

Kruger National Park diesel shortage resolved

31 December 2018 - 13:20 By TimesLIVE
Diesel will be delivered to the Skukuza section of the Kruger National Park on December 31 2018, resolving a temporary shortage, the SA reserve said.

On December 30 2018, the park advised guests travelling to Skukuza to fill up before reaching the camp as it was experiencing a diesel shortage. It said the situation might be remedied on January 3 2019, but this was resolved ahead of deadline.

“Total will deliver diesel to Skukuza this afternoon,” the reserve said on December 31 2018.

Meanwhile, the park said it had managed to save a hyena that had been trapped in a snare.

