South Africa

Private school slammed over entrance test

24 April 2019 - 08:00 By Prega Govender
It follows the case of a businesswoman who was left bitterly disappointed after Crawford College Pretoria said her 12-year-old daughter “did not do well” in the entrance test.
Image: iStock

A parent is fuming after Waterstone College, a Curro school in the south of Johannesburg, refused to admit his son because he failed the entrance tests.

This was despite recent comments by Curro Holdings chief executive Andries Greyling to the Sunday Times that “no child will ever be denied admission based on the outcome of this test”.

