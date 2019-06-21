South Africa

FlySafair confirms foetus found in plane's toilet

21 June 2019 - 12:09 By Lwandile Bhengu
FlySafair delayed a flight after a foetus was found in one of its aircraft at Durban's King Shaka International Airport on Friday.
Image: Facebook/FlySafair

Local airline FlySafair has confirmed that a foetus was discovered in a toilet of one of its aircraft at Durban's King Shaka International Airport on Friday morning.

According to the airline, a flight scheduled to take off for Johannesburg at 6.15am had to be grounded after its technical crew discovered what appeared to be an abandoned foetus on the plane.

KwaZulu-Natal Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa) spokesperson Colin Naidoo said the foetus was discovered in a toilet.

FlySafair’s head of sales and distribution, Kirby Gordon, said police were working on the plane.

All passengers had been put on alternative flights. “We were able to put passengers on other Safair flights, as well as on flights with other carriers that we have agreements with,” said Gordon.

“We will be doing everything within our power to aid authorities in the necessary investigations and thank our loyal customers for their patience with the delay,” he added.

KZN police did not respond to queries.

