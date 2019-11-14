WATCH | Tornado (or possibly a funnel cloud) filmed in KZN amid storm warning

Another “tornado” was spotted forming in KwaZulu-Natal, this time in Bergville, in the central part of the province.

In a video posted on Facebook on Thursday, Storm Report SA quoted a witness who said the “tornado” had touched the ground multiple times.

This comes as the province reels after a tornado left a swathe of destruction in New Hanover and Greytown, north of Pietermaritzburg, on Tuesday.

But Ayanda Ntsele, a forecaster at the SA Weather Service office in Durban, said a “funnel cloud” and not a tornado had been spotted in the Bergville area.

Explaining the difference between a tornado and a funnel cloud, she said: “We have not confirmed a tornado yet because it was not visible on our radar. It didn’t touch the ground, but remained in the air, so it was a funnel cloud.

“Saws issued a warning for severe storms, with damaging wind, hail and heavy falls. Around Bergville, most of the time, when there are storms there are fatalities and injuries from lightning. The area is very prone to thunderstorms.

“The video that is circulating just shows a funnel cloud,” she said.

Ntsele said the severe storm alert still stood.

“There are storms happening over most parts of KwaZulu-Natal. We are expecting it to become more severe towards the afternoon, which could lead to localised flooding, especially over the eastern parts of the province.”

Meanwhile, major roads and highways throughout greater Durban have been gridlocked as locals left work to collect their children from school and get home before the storm hit.

Standard Bank tweeted that due to the severe weather conditions and weather warnings issued by Saws, most branches in the province would be closed for the safety of customers and staff.