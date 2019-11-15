How to keep your bonus and stokvel money safe this festive season

Potgieter warned consumers of being duped by criminals who posed as bank officials calling to verify such information over the phone.

Another way to scam people during the festive period was to trick them into paying for holiday accommodation that does not exist, Sabric said.

“This scam sees criminals preying on people’s anxiety about booking a last-minute holiday. Victims are lured with what seems to be a really good deal, pay for the holiday in full and are then unable to make further arrangements with the agent who has simply disappeared,” the risk centre said.

Offering advice on this, Potgieter said: “An offer that seems too good to be true should make you suspicious.”

Sabric also called on bank clients to avoid carrying large sums of cash, withdrawing cash at ATMs and getting help from anyone while at the ATMs.

“Interference also goes beyond accepting assistance, as it has been noted that scammers use deceitful tactics like telling people that the ATM machine needs to be programmed or serviced immediately after they have inserted their ATM card. Clients must be aware of these tricks and call security if needs be,” Sabric said.

Other useful tips include using strong passwords for accounts and changing them regularly.

Banking clients are also urged to immediately report their IDs or drivers' licences as lost or stolen in the event that this happens.