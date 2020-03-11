South Africa

Family ‘very happy’ as lethal lover gets 22 years

11 March 2020 - 08:00 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Lunga Gumede was convicted and sentenced for the murder of VUT student Tinyiko Ngobeni.
Image: Nonkululeko Njilo/TimesLIVE

The murder case of VUT medical student Tinyiko Ngobeni came full circle on Tuesday when her killer, who was the father of her unborn baby, was sentenced to 22 years behind bars.

But it was the emotional testimony of a grieving, broken father, who was forced to bury one of his twin daughters, that led to Lunga Gumede being given a sentence beyond the prescribed minimum.

