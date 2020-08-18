South Africa

Hawks storm 7 houses simultaneously in illegal gold mining bust

18 August 2020 - 08:06 By TimesLIVE
The Hawks have bust three suspects in North West for illegal mining, illegal possession of gold-bearing material, illegal dealing in gold and money laundering. File image
The Hawks have bust three suspects in North West for illegal mining, illegal possession of gold-bearing material, illegal dealing in gold and money laundering. File image
Image: SAPS

Three suspects have been arrested in Khuma, North West, for illegal mining, illegal possession of gold-bearing material, illegal dealing in gold and money laundering.

The arrests stem from a year-long investigation into illegal mining and dealing in gold in the Khuma area, said Capt Tlangelani Rikhotso of the Hawks.

“The evidence gathered thus far suggests that the suspects are allegedly involved in elaborate clandestine mining activities which borders with a parallel illicit economy, high levels of violence and money laundering.”

Seven houses were simultaneously stormed on Monday morning by the Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit assisted by members of Tactical Response Team, Northern Cape Detectives, the Kenneth Kaunda District Illegal Mining team and a crime scene laboratories team.

“The simultaneous operation resulted in the seizure of R760,000 cash, a firearm, two Mercedes-Benz sedans, Toyota double cab, Isuzu bakkie, mercury and gold refining paraphernalia.”

The suspects are expected to make their first appearance at the Stilfontein magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

Mozambique insurgency linked to regional organised crime syndicates

The insurgents behind the deadly attacks in northern Mozambique are exploiting links with African crime syndicates, whose assistance is seeing arms ...
News
16 hours ago

Most read

  1. State access to pension funds takes step closer News
  2. State capture: the judge, the guards and the Saxonwold regulars News
  3. Internal feud rages in SIU as it tries to probe Covid corruption News
  4. 'Lying' Nomgcobo Jiba to face fraud, perjury charges over Booysen case News
  5. ANC in new 'parliament power grab' News

Latest Videos

Social visits, gyms and tobacco products: All you need to know about lockdown ...
Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
X