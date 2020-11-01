South Africa

Parts of Joburg plunged into darkness as storms hit

01 November 2020 - 18:09
The roof of the Florida substation in the west of Johannesburg was blown off when storms hit at the weekend.
The roof of the Florida substation in the west of Johannesburg was blown off when storms hit at the weekend.
Image: City Power/ Twitter

Parts of Johannesburg were left without electricity at the weekend after severe storms blew off the roof of the Florida substation.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said this led to flooding of the feeder board at the substation.

“Our teams have been hard at work repairing the damage of both the roof and the feeder board inside the substation. This has been a 24-hour operation which seeks to restore power to our customers as a matter of urgency and priority,” said Mangena.

“Our shift system has ensured that we had teams on site for the past 24-hours and for the next twenty-four hours, until electricity has been restored to every single affected customer,” Mangena added.

Areas and places affected include: Florida, Florida Park, Discovery and Flora hospital.

He said City Power would provide hourly updates to all affected customers.

“We further urge all affected customers to switch off all their electricity appliances (even when they do not have power). This makes it easy for us to switch on electricity without experiencing network overload and trips during the restoration period.”

Meanwhile, the Sebenza substation tripped causing an outage in the following areas:

  • Alexandra;
  • Observatory;
  • Bellevue;
  • Orchards;
  • Westfield; and
  • Cydna.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Electrical towers collapse in Goldfields storms

This has resulted in a loss of supply to a substantial portion of Welkom since 8pm on Sunday.
News
6 days ago

Cape Storm gives up its secrets

It was the mother of all storms, with torrential rain, wind, runaway fires and huge waves claiming lives and battering the Western Cape.
News
3 weeks ago

IN PICTURES | Strong winds and wet weather herald arrival of spring

Heavy rainfall, severe thunderstorms and gale-force winds have been forecast for some parts of the country as spring sets in.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Bentley & Maserati shipped illegally to Malawi: state in Shepherd Bushiri bail ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Tow truck driver killed after pursuing CIT heist robbers - reports South Africa
  3. 'There's good evidence which links people': Texts bust Senzo Meyiwa case wide ... News
  4. It’s Rodeo Drive or bust for 'uncouth' LA consul-general Thandile Sunduza News
  5. Man who defrauded Sars of R1.7m sentenced - a decade after the fact South Africa

Latest Videos

Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears
X