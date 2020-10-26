Electrical towers collapse in Goldfields storms
26 October 2020 - 09:42
Storms in the Goldfields area of the Free State have led to the collapse of two 132 kV towers on the Everest-Welkom Bulk feeder.
This resulted in a loss of supply to a substantial portion of Welkom since 8pm on Sunday.
"Due to the extent of the damage, it is expected that the outage will last for an extended period," Eskom said in a statement.
An update will be provided later on Monday once an estimated restoration time has been established.
TimesLIVE