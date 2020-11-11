COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | US reports more than 100,000 new Covid-19 cases for 7th day in a row
November 11 2020 - 09:33
Czech Republic reports 9,016 new coronavirus cases, 249 deaths
The Czech Republic reported 9,016 new coronavirus cases for Nov. 10, a drop of 3,072 from a week earlier, Health Ministry data showed on Wednesday.
The country of 10.7 million has recorded a total of 429,880 cases after showing one of Europe's highest infection rates for several weeks.
The ministry also reported 249 new deaths, including 109 on Tuesday and adding in revisions to previous days. Overall, 5,323 people have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
-REUTERS
November 11 2020 - 08:40
Ukraine sees imposing weekend lockdown - PM
Ukraine's government is going to strengthen measures to prevent the fast spread of coronavirus infection by introducing a lockdown at weekends, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said late on Tuesday.
He said the decision could be approved in a government meeting on Wednesday."
After consulting with business and experts, the government has chosen a model of quarantine measures that will ensure the functioning of the economy and prevent overloading of the medical system," the government said in a statement.
The daily tally of coronavirus spiked in late September and remained consistently high throughout October and November, prompting the government to extend some lockdown measures until the end of this year.
Ukraine registered a total of 489,808 coronavirus cases as of Nov. 11 with 8,947 deaths and 221,459 recoveries.
-REUTERS
November 11 2020 - 07:36
Two Gauteng matriculants tested positive for Covid-19
Two Gauteng matric candidates have tested positive for Covid-19 since the final exams started last Thursday.
This was announced by education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Tuesday when provincial members of the executive council gave an update on the implementation of the Growing Gauteng Together 2030 (GGT2030) plan of action.
Lesufi said the two pupils from Gauteng North and Ekurhuleni were allowed to write their examinations under controlled conditions managed by the department of health and education officials.
November 11 2020 - 07:35
U.S. reports more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases for 7th day in a row
The United States reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases for the seventh day in a row on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, while the number of deaths surged to their highest daily count since August.
With case numbers still being filed by a handful of states, the U.S. had reported at least 134,000 new infections by late Tuesday. It has reported an average of 120,000 cases every day for the past week.
The daily death toll stood at 1,450, the first time it has risen above 1,400 since mid-August.
Hospitalizations of infected people also continued to climb rapidly, reaching 61,471 by late Tuesday, the highest ever during the pandemic.
-REUTERS
November 11 2020 - 06:00
WATCH | Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine looks positive, but many questions remain
Pfizer has announced that initial data shows its Covid-19 trial vaccine is more than 90% effective. The vaccination consists of two injections 21 days apart and these types of vaccines are considered safe and easy to produce.
While this is great news, there are some grey areas.