Politics

'End the disastrous state of disaster,' says DA's John Steenhuisen

11 November 2020 - 22:14
DA leader John Steenhuisen has called for an end to the extended state of disaster. File photo.
DA leader John Steenhuisen has called for an end to the extended state of disaster. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

DA leader John Steenhuisen has ridiculed President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to extend the national state of disaster, and called for it to end.

Ramaphosa said that, at the time of his address, there were more than 742,000 confirmed cases across SA and more than 20,000 Covid-19 related fatalities.

“To ensure that we can keep all the necessary prevention measures in place, we are, as required by the Disaster Management Act, extending the national state of disaster by another month, to December 15, 2020,” he said.

Steenhuisen said after the speech that it was incomprehensible that the state of disaster has been extended by another month.

“The government cannot keep managing SA around a single risk when our nation is so imperilled by far greater risks, such as poverty, hunger and unemployment. We reject with contempt the veiled threat of a return to higher levels of lockdown.

“This country is in serious trouble. What people need most right now is maximum freedom and confidence to rebuild the economy and their lives. They need stability and certainty that there will be no return to lockdown, ever,” Steenhuisen said.

Covid-19 vaccine could be made in SA, says President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday night announced that Africa needed at least $12bn (about R187,5bn) to develop an effective vaccine to curb the ...
Politics
2 hours ago

He said the state of disaster has itself been disastrous, “fuelling not just a feeding frenzy of corruption, but also illegal land invasions and lawlessness”.

“The government needs to get its act together and put regulations for Covid-19 in place for a new normal until vaccination is widely available so that the state of disaster can end,” he said.

Steenhuisen said the ongoing lockdown, and the continuous threat of a harder lockdown that still hangs over SA, will greatly harm the economic recovery.  

“We reiterate our call for the government to end the lockdown, end the state of disaster, open the borders, end the curfew, and allow SA to get back to normal economic activity. The possibility of any more lockdowns must be unequivocally rejected.

“People know Covid-19 exists. But they know it exists alongside plenty of other risks.

“Stop managing SA around a single risk, Mr President. Stop the fearmongering, stop the economy-bashing, and end the state of disaster,” he said.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Ramaphosa says varsities, schools & parties drive Covid-19 surge in Eastern Cape

'What we are witnessing in the Eastern Cape should be a wake-up call to all of us, that we cannot relax and we cannot be complacent,' said Ramaphosa.
News
2 hours ago

Russia says it’s outdone Pfizer’s shot as mass mink deaths spark fresh Covid horror

The country says its effort is 92% effective, but the animals' deaths have experts worrying new strain will dodge vaccines
World
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. R38,000 per day? That's the cost of the Zondo inquiry's lawyers Politics
  2. An ‘unthinkable’ failure: Zondo blasts SA’s SOE ‘disaster’ Politics
  3. Is Paul Mashatile wooing eThekwini in the hope of the 2022 hot seat? Politics
  4. 'Not worried at all': Magashule speaks after Hawks confirm warrant of arrest Politics
  5. Warrant news fails to spoil Magashule’s by-election party Politics

Latest Videos

SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
Pfizer's '90% effective' Covid-19 vaccine looks positive, but many questions ...
X