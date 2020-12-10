R260m lost as stock theft cripples Eastern Cape farmers
10 December 2020 - 11:00
Eastern Cape farmers lost more than R260m due to stock theft and poaching in the previous financial year, with thousands of sheep, goats and cattle reported stolen from farms in the province.
Game farmers have also reported horrendous scenes, with wild animals caught in snares, hunted with packs of dogs or stoned to death...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.