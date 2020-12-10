South Africa

R260m lost as stock theft cripples Eastern Cape farmers

10 December 2020 - 11:00 By Riaan Marais

Eastern Cape farmers lost more than R260m due to stock theft and poaching in the previous financial year, with thousands of sheep, goats and cattle reported stolen from farms in the province.

Game farmers have also reported horrendous scenes, with wild animals caught in snares, hunted with packs of dogs or stoned to death...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Arrest warrants being prepared for Bushiris, Malawi government confirms South Africa
  2. Court slams Gordhan for comments 'no self-respecting member of the executive' ... South Africa
  3. Case 'not strong enough' for rewrite of leaked matric papers: Equal Education South Africa
  4. Sisters sue sister over father's home News
  5. Shepherd Bushiri and co-accused due in court on same day in SA and Malawi South Africa

Latest Videos

From inconsistencies to R3.4bn in recouped disbursements: A-G Covid relief ...
Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
X