Double life sentences and 48 years for Glebelands killer

The Pietermaritzburg high court handed down two life sentences and 48 years behind bars to a Durban man deemed a hitman at the notorious Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi.

Natasha Kara, regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), said Senzo Cele's sentencing follows his recent conviction on four counts of murder as well as unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.

The hostel has been engulfed in violence in recent years, with one activist saying more than 100 people have been murdered at the hostel or in violence linked to it and its power struggles.

“One murder conviction is in connection with the murder of Simphiwe Ndebele in July 2018. Ndebele was shot and killed at the Glebelands Hostel after an argument with Cele.

“The second murder was of Siyabonga Mbhele in August 2018 at KwaMnyandu taxi rank.”