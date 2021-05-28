COVID-19 LIVE UPDATED | 'Ending Covid-19 only achievable if all can access health technologies needed for detection & treatment': Ghebreyesus

May 28 2021 - 08:19

SA records 4,424 new Covid-19 cases, with 93 deaths

SA recorded 4,424 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, as a total of 828,204 people have now been vaccinated in the country.

Under the Sisonke Programme, with the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, 479,768 people have been vaccinated. The total number of people vaccinated in phase two as of midnight on Thursday was 348,436, with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Figures released by health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize showed that the new infections came from 43,442 tests.