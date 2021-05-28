POLL | Ramaphosa to address SA 'soon' — what are you expecting to hear?

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to hold a “family meeting” soon, where he is set to update the country on the measures that government will put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19 amid a looming third wave.

Acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni made the announcement on Thursday.

She said the cabinet met during the week to discuss further lockdown measures with health officials.

“We can confirm to South Africans that there will be a family meeting soon,” said Ntshavheni.